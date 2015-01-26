John Antwi Duku is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for the Egyptian side Pyramids, in the Egyptian Premier League as a Striker.

Club career

The footballing career of John Antwi began with Dreams F.C., a Ghanaian club that competed in the third division of the league. While playing for Dreams F.C. he was invited to the 2010–2011 preseason training programme of Accra Hearts of Oak SC. The invitation was proved fruitful as his form showed by scoring five goals in seven friendly matches.

Antwi began his professional football career with Sekondi Eleven Wise in the Ghanaian coastal city of Sekondi in 2011. After a year playing in the league he joined Ismaily in December 2012 on a five-year deal. He was purchased for two hundred and fifty thousand US$.

The performances of Antwi earned him trials with Egyptian sides Al Ahly and Beni Suef Telephones before joining Ismaily.

John Antwi settled quickly to life in the Egyptian league. In his first season with Ismaily SC he scored a total of nine goals in as many official games he played with them.

Prior to the cancellation of the Egyptian Premier League due to the June 2013 political crisis, John scored two goals in CAF Confederation Cup matches, two goals in the Egypt Cup and five goals in the Egyptian Premier League.

In the second season with Ismaily in the Egyptian league he scored 11 goals in 16 matches to get the top scorer of the league.

As at the end of the day two of the 2013–2014 Egyptian Premier League, Antwi was the leading top scorer with four goals.

On 26 January 2015, Antwi joined the Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab after Ismaily agreed to a deal for $2,200,000 in a two-and-half-year contract.

On 6 February, Antwi made his club debut as a replacement for Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem in the 52nd minute against Al Khaleej, but he failed to score as the match ended in 1–0 away defeat.

On 12 February, Antwi was chosen for the starting XI for the match against Al Fateh, he scored his first goal for the club in the 61st minute as the match ended 2–2.

On June 15, Antwi signed a four-year deal with Al Ahly.

The match of his career with Al-Ahly was against El-Gouna in round of 16 of the Egyptian cup. He scored a "Super Hatrick" as the match ended with a record of 13/0 for Al-Ahly. On 22 September in the final game of the Egyptian cup against Zamalek, he failed to score any goal. The match ended 2/0 for Zamalek. He was awarded the "Golden Shoe" trophy by scoring 4 goals in the Egyptian cup.

National career

The goal scoring exploits of John Antwi are closely monitored in his home country of Ghana. In mid-2013 there were several calls for the player to be included in the Ghana National Football Team, the Black Stars, for the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification matches.

Though the player was omitted from the national team, his form has continued to encourage the handlers of the national team who continue to watch his progress.

Antwi was named as a member of the provisional team for the 2013 FIFA U-20 Youth Championships.

He was called up to the senior Ghana squad for a World Cup qualifier against Uganda in October 2017.