Jide Kosoko is a Nigerian actor and director.

He was born on January 12, 1954 in Lagos to the Kosoko royal family of Lagos Island.

He studied business administration at Yaba College of Technology. He began his acting career as a child actor in 1964 in a television production Makanjuola. He has featured in several Nollywood movies in both English and Yoruba Languages.

The young Kosoko grew up in Ebute Metta and was inspired by the success of Hubert Ogunde to go into acting, when an acquaintance who was working with the Ifelodun traveling theatre troupe invited him to audition for a role in Makanjuola, a tele-movie, Kosoko accepted the invitation, he auditioned and was chosen for the role, playing a played a character called Alabi.

Kosoko continued with acting, he performed with the Awada Kerikeri group consisting of Sunday Omobolanle, Lanre Hassan and Oga Bello, and had guest appearances on the T.V. Show, New Masquerade. In 1972, he formed his own group theatre troupe.

Kosoko has written and produced his own films and stage plays including Ogun Ahoyaya. Kosoko became visible during the Video film era, producing his own film, Asiri n la in 1992, starring in Asewo to re Mecca and Tunde Kelani's Ti Oluwa Ni'Le part 2.

He is married to two wives; Karimat and Henrietta with children and grandchildren.

He is the father of popular Nollywood actresses Bidemi, Shola, Temilade, Tunji, Muyiwa, Tunde kosoko.

Selected filmography

Nkan La (1992)

Oro Nla (1993)

Out of Luck

The Department (2015)

Gidi Up (2014) (TV Series)

Doctor Bello (2013)

The Meeting (2012)

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

I'll Take My Chances (2011)

The Figurine (2009)

Jenifa

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

King of Boys (2018)

Kasala

Sugar Rush (2019 film)

Merrymen (2019)

Bling Lagosians (2019)

Love is war (2019)