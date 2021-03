Isaac Sackey is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a midfielder for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor.

Career

Born in Berekum, Sackey began his career at Liberty Professionals.

On 21 September 2012, he left Liberty Professionals, signing a contract with FC Slovan Liberec.

On August 8, 2016, he has signed with Alanyaspor of the Turkish Süper Lig.