Iniobong Edo Ekim is a Nigerian actress. She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut.
In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa UK Pageant. In 2014, Ms. Edo was appointed by the United Nations as aUnited Nations Habitat Youth Envoy.
Her acting career started in 2003 with her debut in Thick Madam. She was discovered by a producer at the audition she attended. Her breakthrough came in 2004 when she acted in World Apart.
She has appeared in over 100 films; she is one of the most successful actresses in Nigeria. She earned a "Best Lead Actress" nomination at the 11th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance in the movie "While you slept"
In 2008, Ini Edo married Philip Ehiagwina an American-based business man. The marriage ended in September 2014 after six years.
Endorsement
She was GLO brand ambassador for ten years from 2006 to 2016.
In 2010 she was named to be the brand ambassador of Noble Hair.
Ini Edo is brand ambassador of Slim Tea Nigeria.
In 2019 she was signed as an ambassador for the @MrTaxi_NG brand.
Ini Edo was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Culture And Tourism by Udom Gabriel Emmanuel in 2016.
Fimography
Fatal Seduction
The Greatest Sacrifice
My Heart Your Home
No Where to Run
Stolen Tomorrow
Sacrifice for Love
Silence of the Gods
Supremacy
Too Late to Claim
Total Control
Traumatised
War Game
11:45... Too Late
The Bank Manager
The Bet
Cold War
Crying Angel
Desperate Need
Emotional Blackmail
I Want My Money
Last Picnic
Living in Tears
Living Without You
Men Do Cry
My Precious Son
One God One Nation
Weekend getaway
Pretty Angels
Red Light
Royal Package
Security Risk
Songs of Sorrow
Stronghold
Tears for Nancy
Unforeseen
Eyes of Love
Faces of Beauty
Indecent Girl
Indulgence
I Swear
Legacy
Love Crime
Love & Marriage
Negative Influence
Not Yours!
The One I Trust
Sisters On Fire
Royalty Apart
Never Let Go
End of Do or Die Affair
Darkness of Sorrows
Final Sorrow
Behind The Melody
Memories of The Heart
Royal Gift
Dangerous
Save The Last Dance
Battle For Bride
Caged Lovers
In The Cupboard
Hunted Love
Anointed Queen
A Dance For The Prince
Bride's War
Tears In The Palace
Slip of Fate
At All Cost
Mad Sex
The Princess of My Life
Inale (2010)
I'll Take My Chances (2011)
Nkasi The Village Fighter
Nkasi The Sprot Girl
The Return of Nkasi
Soul of a Maiden
"Blood is Money"
Citation (film)(2020)