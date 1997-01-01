Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, is a Nigerian veteran actress.

She was born on 16 October 1942 at Ijebu Ode, a city in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria. Her stage name "Iya Rainbow" stems from "Osumare" (meaning "rainbow" in British English), the name of the theatre group of Sir Hubert Ogunde, who died in 1990.

She worked as a healthcare assistant in general hospitals in Nigeria for several years and occasionally acted in theatre. She ventured into full-time acting after the death of her husband - Augustine Ayanfemi Phillips (who worked closely with the late patriarch of Nigerian Film Industry Sir Herbert Ogunde.

She has featured in several Nigerian films, including Apaadi, Eru, and Aje ni iya mi among others. She has five children.

Filmography

1997- Back to Africa

2000- Lagidigba

2002- Jesu Mushin

2002- Irepodun

2002- Eyin Ogongo

2003- N150 Million

2003- Ìfé òtító

2003- Fila Daddy

2003- Arewa okunrin

2003- Omo oku òrun

2003- Okun ife

2004- Okun ife 2

2004- Okan soso

2004- Okan soso 2

2004- Ògìdán

2004- Ògìdán 2

2006- Abeni

2006- Odun baku

2006- Mewa n sele

2006- Èebúdolá tèmi

2006- Agbefo

2006- Agbefo 2

2007- Orita Ipinya

2007- Olugbare

2007- Olóri

2007- Maku

2007- Kootu olohun

2007- Kilebi olorun

2008- Taiwo Taiwo

2008- Taiwo Taiwo 2

2008- Itakun ola

2008- Ìkúnlè kèsán

2008- Ikilo agba

2008- Igba ewa

2008- Aje metta

2008- Aje metta 2

2009- Ìpèsè

2009- Ìdàmu eléwòn

2009- Elewon

2009- Akoto olokada

2009- Akoto olokada 2

2018- Oga Bolaji

2019- Sugar Rush