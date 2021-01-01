Augustine Abbey, also known as Idikoko, is a Ghanaian actor and movie maker known for comedy. His is also known for his main roles as a house boy or gate man.

He has produced and starred in a BBC documentary and also directed and produced a film on HIV and AIDS in partnership with UNESCO and Esi Sutherland-Addy's MMOFRA Foundation.

He runs Great Idikoko Ventures and is married to fellow actress Linda Quashiga. He attended Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School.

