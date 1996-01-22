Iddrisu Baba Mohamed is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for Spanish club RCD Mallorca as a midfielder.

Club career

Born in Accra, Baba moved to Spain at early age and joined RCD Mallorca's youth setup in January 2014, from CD Leganés. He made his senior debut for the former's reserves on 29 August 2015, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 7–1 Tercera División home routing of Penya Ciutadella.

Baba scored his first senior goal on 8 May 2016, netting the opener in a 2–1 home win against CF Platges de Calvià. On 23 June, after achieving promotion, he was bought outright by the Bermellones.

On 25 August 2017, Baba was loaned to Barakaldo CF in Segunda División B, for one year. Upon returning, he was promoted to the main squad in Segunda División, and made his professional debut on 19 August 2018, replacing Carlos Castro in a 1–0 home win against CA Osasuna.

On 3 July 2019, after contributing with 28 matches (play-offs included) as his side achieved promotion to La Liga, Baba renewed his contract until 2022. Baba has made 30 appearances for Mallorca in the LA Liga.