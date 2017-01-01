Ghana Famous People

Hon. Herbert Krapa is currently a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry. He is a governance and legal expert who served as Government Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Information until December 2020.

The Hon. Deputy Minister is an astute lawyer, called to the Ghana Bar in 2017, with experience in Trade and Investment Law, Commercial Law, and Debt Restructuring, among others. He previously worked as a lawyer at Africa Legal Associates, a reputable law firm in Ghana.

Hon. Krapa holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Ghana and a Master of Laws Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, the UK where he specialized in International Finance, Secured Financing, International Commercial Arbitration, and Corporate Crime.

He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Finance from the University of Ghana Business School and a Certificate in Human Rights Law from Fordham University in New York.

He is a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law where his research focuses on both legal philosophy and global constitutionalism. Hon. Herbert Krapa is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Programme for African Leadership and the Criminal Justice Reform Ghana.

Credentials

1. MSc (Development Finance) – University of Ghana Business School, Legon, Accra, Ghana

2. Master of Laws – London School of Economics and Political Science, London, UK

3. Certificate (Human Rights Law)- Fordham University, New York, USA

4. BL – Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana

5. Bachelor of Laws – University of Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana

6. BSc (Agricultural Science)- Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana

Membership of Professioanl Orgaznizations

1. Ghana Bar Association

2. Programme for Africa Leadership

3. Criminal Justice Reforms

