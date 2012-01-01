Helen Paul is a comedian, singer and actress from Nigeria. She is also a stand-up comedian, known as Tatafo, characterized by a voice range that makes her sound like a child.

She recently graduated with a doctorate in Theater Arts from the University of Lagos.

Paul has worked and served as a freelance and full-time presenter at several media houses in Nigeria. These include Lagos Television (LTV 8), Continental Broadcasting Service (CBS), and MNet (where she currently co-presents JARA on Africa Magic).

Paul broke out as a naughty comic character on the radio program Wetin Dey on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos. She is known on the programme as "Tatafo", a witty kid who addresses and lampoons societal issues in a satirical manner. She also presented programmes on TV Continental and Naija FM 102.7.

Music

In July 2012 Paul released her debut album Welcome Party, which contains Afro-Pop songs such as "Boju Boju", "Vernacular", "Gbedu", "God Forbid", an Afro RnB song titled "Children of the World", and "Use Calculator", an enlightenment song about the menace of the HIV-AIDs epidemic.

She subsequently released some singles, including "Take It Back". In 2018, she released the audio and visuals of her single titled "Never Knew", an inspiring song about her developmental years and career progress thus far.

Entrepreneurship

Paul opened a bridal and fabric boutique in Lagos in 2012, called Massive Fabrics and Bridals. She has since proceeded to open three other outlets of the boutique in different parts of Lagos.

In 2014, she opened a film and theater academy, the Helen Paul Theater and Film Academy. It consists of a dance studio, a makeup studio, a recording studio, a rehearsal studio, a photo studio, a mainly digital library, an editing studio, and a hostel for students.

Awards and recognition

2012 African Film Awards (Afro-Hollywood, UK) – Comedienne of the Year

2012 Exquisite Lady of the Year Award (Exquisite Magazine) – Female TV Presenter of the Year

2014 Exquisite Lady of the Year Award (Nominated) – TV Presenter of the Year (Jara, Africa Magic)

2014 Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards (NBMA) – Outstanding TV presenter (Female) (Entertainment/Talk Show)

2011 City People Entertainment Magazine Award – Female Comedian of the Year

Filmography

2011 – The Return of Jenifa – role of Tunrayo

2012 – A Wish – lead role, a woman who battles cancer

2011 – Damage – cameo role

2012 – The Place: Chronicle of the Book

2014 – Alakada2 – supporting role

2014 – Akii The Blind – supporting role

2012 – Osas (Omoge Benin) – comic act

2012 – Igboya

Mama Put – lead role