Hanna Louisa Bissiw is a Ghanaian politician and the National Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress in Ghana. She was the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture from 2013 to 2017 and the former Member of Parliament for Tano South, Brong Ahafo Region Ghana.

She was born in Techimantia in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana on 23 July 1972. She attended the Kumasi Girls SHS and proceeded to Cuba to study as a Veterinary Doctor (1999) on scholarship.

Hannah Bissiw started her political career in 2008. She rose through the ranks from being a member of the NDC Manifesto Committee in 2008, Deputy Minister of State (Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing in 2009, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and also Member of Parliament for Tano South from 2012 to 2017.

She has been accused of amassing state wealth. She was accused in 2010 in the Daily Searchlight which reported that she was the owner of a multi-bedroom double mansion in Techimantia, her hometown in the Brong Ahafo region of Ghana. She admitted acquiring the property through a government loan. Forum for Public Accountability, an opposition and pressure group at the time, investigated that the circumstances of the loan went unheeded.

The Daily Guide in 2014 also published an article concerning her birthday celebrations where concerns were raised about a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth $120,000 that was gifted to her as a birthday present. She admitted that it was a gift from her husband.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, Hannah Bissiw lost her seat, the Tano South Constituency. She was again caught in another controversy when it was alleged by some of the constituents that she attempted to retrieve some of the supplies she donated to a hospital in the constituency. Hannah Bissiw denied these allegations.

www.ghanaweb.com