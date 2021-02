Hannah Afriyie is a retired Ghanaian track and field athlete. She won two gold medals in the 100 and 200 metres sprints at the 1978 All-Africa Games held in Algiers.

Afriyie reached the quarter finals of the 100 metres and the 200 metres at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

In the 1977 West African games in Lagos, she won the silver medal in the 100 metres.