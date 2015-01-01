Mona Faiz Montrage well known as Hajia4Real, is a popular Ghanaian socialite, entrepreneur, influencer and actress born on June 26, 1993.

Hajia4Real was born and raised in Tamale, northern part of Ghana alongside her siblings.

She is of mixed heritage as her father is a Lebanese while her mother is a Ghanaian.

She had her elementary education in Tamale and her high school education in Accra where she attended Labone Senior Senior School.

She majored in Fashion and design at the Art Institute of New York in the United States of America.

Career

Hajia4Real is the owner of the Cosmetics brand “4Real Beauty Cosmetics Line”.

She is the CEO of LVC Entertainment, an event and entertainment solutions company based in New York. The company specializes in event planning, multimedia production and talent management became known after it organized Accra’s biggest End of Year Party, the Global Wave party in 2016.

She has featured in numerous music videos for top artists such as Mr Eazi, Shatta Wale, Efya and so on.

She unveiled her first single “Badder Than” as produced by M.O.G in November 27, 2020.

Personal Life

She first made headlines for her relationship with the businessman, Kennedy Agyapong well known as Kenpong. Both Hajia4Real and Kenpong parted ways in August 2015.

Hajia4Real got engaged to a New York based business mogul, Latif whom she has a daughter with named Naila.

It was said that Hajia4Real's baby daddy, Latif, threw a lavish birthday party for his then girlfriend, Nadia on May 31, 2020 where she met hm.

Rumours had it that Hajia4Real and Nadia were good friend before she stole Hajia’s baby daddy. Also, it was gathered that Hajia4Real is also dating Nadia’s ex-boyfriend, Birdman. Hajia4Real and Birdman have been on baecation as seen from her snap chat posts.

She received a brand new Range Rover on her 27th birthday and a Trassacco house. The party was attended by the business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama who was seen dancing with Shatta Bandle.