Jackline Acheampong popularly known as Gyakie is a budding musician who also happens to be the daughter of Ghanaian highlife legend Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong, popularly known as Nana Acheampong, one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers.
She made her first impression with her single, ‘Love Is Pretty’ and has since gone on a solid run, working with top guns like E.L, Bisa Kdei and Kuvie. In the space of a year, Gyakie garnered over 1M organic streams with just 5 singles, a feature and cover song on Audiomack, as well as hundreds of thousands more on Spotify and Apple Music, among others. Referring to more feats by the songstress, Gyakie was once a guest on BBC’s ”Focus On Africa”, featured on Red Bull South Africa and Nigeria’s One Tribe magazine, made it on Kuulpeeps’ ”2020 EMERGERS” list, and earned a nomination in the 2020 VGMA ”Unsung Artist”. She made her first impression with her single, ‘Love Is Pretty’ and has since gone on a solid run, working with top guns like E.L, Bisa Kdei and Kuvie. In the space of a year, Gyakie garnered over 1M organic streams with just 5 singles, a feature and cover song on Audiomack, as well as hundreds of thousands more on Spotify and Apple Music, among others. She is under the management of FlipTheMusic.
