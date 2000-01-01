Grace Omaboe, also known as Maame Dokono, is a Ghanaian actress, singer, television personality, author and a former politician.

She run the former Peace and Love Orphanage which is now Graceful Grace school in Accra. She was honored by the organizers of 3Music Awards for her achievement in the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Omaboe hails from Nyafuman in the Birim North District of Ghana. She attended Abetifi Girls School.

Career

Grace Omaboe was initially a writer on Osofo Dadzi in the 70s when she was encouraged by Nana Bosompra to act in a series she co produced called Keteke. Grace Omaboe first started acting in the Keteke TV series on Ghanaian State owned TV, GTV.

She moved on from there to become one of the most sought after actress of her time when she starred in and produced the 1980s/1990s Akan drama series Obra on GTV and also co-hosted an educative story telling tv program for kids known us By The Fire Side.

Popularly known as Maame Dokono (after she played a character as a kenkey seller), she moved on to feature in several Ghanaian movies both Akan and English. She starred in the 2013 short Kwaku Ananse and Children of the Mountain (2016).

In 2000 and 2004 Omaboe stood as parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in New Abirem for Birim North Constituency in the Eastern Region. In 2008 Omaboe defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Omaboe claims that the NDC fabricated stories against her, which required her to fight and win a court case brought against her orphanage for criminal negligence. She quit politics in 2016, saying it was a waste of time, money, and full of people telling untruths.

Omaboe was selected to be President of the 2017 Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) jury.

Filmography

Obra

Kwaku Ananse

I Surrender

P over D

Children of The Mountain

Amerikafo

Matters of the Heart

John and John

Crossfire

Sacrifice

Expectations

Keteke

Jewels

Jewels 2

Grace Omaboe was married but divorced. Grace Omaboe has six children with two based in the United States, two in the Netherlands and the rest in Ghana.