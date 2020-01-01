Gizella Tetteh Agbotui is a Ghanaian architect and politician. She contested in the 2020 Ghanaian General Election and won the parliamentary seat for the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

She is the sister of Hannah Tetteh who served as member of parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Agbotui is a member of the National Democratic Congress. In December 2020, she was elected member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency after she competed in the 2020 Ghanaian General Election under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress and won. She polled 32,708 votes which represents 51.58% of the total votes cast.

She was elected over George Andah of the New Patriotic Party, Edith Mansah Dzonyrah of the Ghana Union Movement and Samuel Yawson of the Conventions People's Party.

These obtained 29,832, 678 and 193 votes respectively out of the total valid votes cast. These were equivalent to 47.05%, 1.07% and 0.30% respectively of total valid votes cast.