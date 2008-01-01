Gina Blay is a Ghanaian journalist and diplomat and a sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana. She is currently Ghana's ambassador to Germany.

Gina Blay obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ghana.

Gina Blay is the Chief Executive Officer of Western Publication Limited a print media house. The main publication of the house is Daily Guide Newspaper.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had series of chemotherapy treatment.

In June 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo named Gina Blay as Ghana's ambassador to Germany. She was among eight other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various Ghanaian diplomatic missions in the world.

Gina Blay is married to the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay.