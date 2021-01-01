Gilbert Granville Sharp (19 February 1894 – 1 November 1968), was a British Liberal Party politician and barrister.

He was the son of Reverend Alfred Spring Sharp, Methodist Minister, of Prestatyn, Flintshire. He was educated at Kingswood School and Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge. BA, LLB Cambs., 1919. President of Cambridge Union, 1921. He married, in 1915, Margaret F. Kellett. They had one daughter. He married, in 1953, Eleanor Christina Brooke.

He was in Military Service, 1914–18, Public Schools Battalion and 2nd Scottish Border Regiment, Lieut, France, 1915–16 (wounded in Battle of Somme); Special Instructor of Signals, 1917.

He was called to Bar, Middle Temple, in 1921. He was President Hardwicke Society, 1924. He was Recorder of King’s Lynn, 1943–57. He was Chief of Legal and Advice Branch, Legal Division (British Section), Austrian Control Commission, 1944–45.

He was General Council of the Bar, 1946–48; He was appointed a King's Council in 1948. He was Justice of Appeal of the Supreme Court, Ghana, 1957–62. He was a Commissioner in the Crown Courts, Manchester, 1963–67, and Liverpool, 1965-67.

He was President of Cambridge University Liberal Club, 1921. He was Liberal candidate for the Epping Division of Essex at the 1922, 1923, 1924, 1929, and 1935 General Elections. Epping was a safe Conservative seat which had never returned a Liberal. Sharp stood as a candidate for the party that was led by H. H. Asquith rather than that led by David Lloyd George.