Odartei Milla Lamptey popularly known as Gasmilla or International Fisherman, is a Ghanaian Hiplife artist. He is noted for his hit songs "Aboodatoi" and "Telemo".

Gasmilla started his music career featuring artists while in Junior High school.While in senior high school, he became the first artist at Cold Eye studios Gasmilla's first major single was "Aboodatoi".

When he was at the age of 7, he became seriously involved in singing influenced by his Father and he has been performing since the age of 12. He started producing his music slowly but always progressed. At the age of 13, he decided he wanted to get serious in the music industry.

His mother had gotten a boom-box with a microphone that he used in recording his rap and ragga tunes, with the help of his younger sister singing choruses, it was at the moment that he discovered his hidden talent.In high school, he was one of the prominent names in media and entertainment in Wesley grammar school.

Lamptey even emerged as the best performing artist in inter-school fiesta back in 2003. He was also one of the best rappers the Institute of Professional Studies(IPS).

He has also worked with top producers such as Decoder,Odo nsuo,Akwaboah, ceedi3gh and more.

Gasmilla is an alumnus of Wesley Grammar and the Institute of Professional Studies now University of Professional Studies.

Videography

2016 Dumsor Baa Teddy (5teven Films)

2016 Red Lite Snares Beats Projects and 5teven Films

2015 Fale Fale Featuring All Stars Lex MacCarthy