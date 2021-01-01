Gallaxy is a Ghanaian hiplife and afrobeats duo from Ashaiman made up of Randsford Ohene (stage name Bra Chiky, born 30 January 1986) and David Adjeiwoda (stage name Kwesi Dav, born 10 November 1985).
They were nominated for the 'Best group' in the maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA together with R2Bees, Keche and VVIP.
Discography
Boko Boko
My Prayer ft Kofi Kinaata
Papabi
Qualities
Dab ft Ene Yatt
Wote Ati
Chop Money ft Guru
Wo Do Nti
Highlife Agogo
Gborgborvor ft Stonebwoy
