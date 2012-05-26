Akindele-Bello Olufunke Ayotunde popularly known as Funke Akindele /Jenifa is a Nigerian actress and producer. Funke starred in the sitcom I Need to Know from 1998 to 2002, and in 2009 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

She plays the lead character in the show Jenifa's Diary, for which she was named Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Akindele was born on August 24, 1977, in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria. Funke is the second of three children (two girls and one boy). Akindele's mother is a Medical Doctor while her father is a retired School Principal.

Funke obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mass Communication from the former Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

Akindele came into the limelight after starring in popular United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-sponsored sitcom I Need to Know, which ran from 1998 to 2002. Funke played Bisi, a curious but highly intelligent secondary school student. Funke Akindele's big break came in 2008 when she appeared in the movie Jenifa.

In January 2018, there was a controversy when it was reported that Akindele would get her Hollywood debut in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War as she was listed as a member of the cast on IMDb.

Mainstream Nigerian press reported that Jenifa was set to star in Infinity War as the guard Dora Milaje, citing IMDb. Some weeks later her name was replaced with that of fellow Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji, with Akindele's upload shown to have been a hack.

In February 2018, it was reported that Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr Bukola Saraki has advised Marvel Studios to feature Akindele in Infinity War.

In July 2016, in an interview Akindele stated she was acting less in the Yoruba film industry at that time because of piracy. Akindele plays the lead character in the ongoing hit TV show Jenifa's Diary, alongside Fisayo Ajisola, Falz, Juliana Olayode, and Aderounmu Adejumoke.

The show is a spin-off from the movie Jenifa. The 2018 comedy film Moms at War stars Akindele and Michelle Dede.

In July 2019, Akindele started a new web series, Aiyetoro Town, a spinoff from her popular TV series, Jenifa’s Diary. She is the CEO of Scene One Film Production.

She made her directorial debut in 2019 political drama film Your Excellency.

Funke Akindele runs a non-governmental organisation known as the Jenifa Foundation, which aims at providing young people with vocational skills.

Endorsements

Funke Akindele has endorsement deals such as her being signed as an Ambassador to Dettol. Funke Akindele has endorsement deals such as her being signed as an Ambassador to Irokotv.

Also in 2018, she was signed as brand ambassador for Keystone Bank. In November 2019, she signed an endorsement deal with Waw Nigeria, a company that manufactures detergent and bar soaps.

Personal life

On May 26, 2012, Akindele married Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. The couple divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. Akindele married Nigerian rapper JJC Skillz in London in May 2016.

Her pregnancy remours were among the top searched results on Google search engine in August 2017. Akindele gave birth to twin boys in December 2018 and has several step-children.

Controversies

In April 2020, Akindele was arrested and charged to court after hosting a birthday party in honour of her husband during the period of an imposed lockdown (to tackle coronavirus).

She later appeared in a Nigeria Centre for Disease Control video to raise awareness about coronavirus.[38] The actress and her husband were sentenced to a 14-day community service after confessing guilty to violating lockdown order.

Record Holdings

Her movie, 'Omo ghetto' now holds the record of becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in Nigeria, breaking a four year record of Femi Adetiba's movie tittled 'wedding party'.

According to a statement released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), in January 2021, the movie has grossed N468,036,300 after maintaining its number one spot in 3 consecutive weeks.

Filmography

My siblings and I

Jenifa

Jenifa's Diary

Your Excellency

Maami

Industreet

A Trip to Jamaica

Return of Jenifa

Isoken

Moms at War

Chief Daddy

Omo Ghetto

Married but Living Single

Apaadi

Emi Abata

Love Wahala

Ladies Gang

Anointed Liars

Bolode O'ku

Farayola

Ija Ola

Aje Metta

Apoti Orogun

Atanpako Meta

Kakaki 'leku

Omo Pupa

Taiwo Taiwo

Akandun

Baye se Nlo

Edunjobi

Egun

Maku

Oba Irawo

Okun Ife Yi

Agbefo

Kòséfowórà

Odun Baku

Oreke Mulero

Osuwon Edaf

Omo Ghetto (The Saga)