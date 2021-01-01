Fredrick Percival Segbefia is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Avenor constituency in the Volta Region of Ghana under the membership of the National Alliance Liberals (NAL).

Early life and education

Fredrick was born on 8 September 1931. He attended Odorgonno Senior High School, Huddersfiled Technical College and Leeds University. where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws.

Career and politics

Segbefia worked as a Barrister, Solicitor and Businessman before going into Parliament. He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the to represent his constituency Avenor in the Volta Region of Ghana prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26 August 1969. and his tenure of office ended on 13 January 1972.