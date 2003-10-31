Ghana Famous People

Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh born 23 January 1966 is a Ghanaian politician, and Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Ghana. She's currently the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

She previously served as the Assemblymember - "Assembly Woman" from 2002 to 2010 for the Lakoo Electoral Area of the La-Dadekotopon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

In 2017, she was appointed chairperson of an 11-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) tasked to organize the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations. She was born on 23 January 1966 in Accra as the third daughter of the late Ohenenana Akwasi Agyeman Dua-Prempeh, of the Ashanti Royal Family and the late Nana Ama Serwaa, Kontihemaa of Duayaw Nkwanta,( known in private life as Madam Georgina Ansah).

Freda started her basic education at University Primary School, Kumasi and furthered with her Ordinary(O) level at Technology Secondary School now KNUST Senior High School in Kumasi, Ghana, and continued with her Advanced level Certificate (A level) at the Accra Workers College in Accra, Ghana. She then proceeded to the Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ) where she pursued a Diploma in Public Relations and Advertising.

She was honored as a Certified Public Accountant by the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in 1998. She holds both a Certificate and an Advanced Certificate in Marketing, DipM, MCIM, Chartered Marketer Professional Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing, all from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, United Kingdom.

She obtained her degree in ( Business Administration), Human Resource Management Option from the University of Ghana in 2006. She also studied MA Comms, Media, and Public Relations at the University of Leicester, UK, and also has a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the Ghana Technology University Freda Akosua Prempeh hails from Duayaw Nkwanta, the capital of her parliamentary Constituency, Tano North, in the Ahafo Region, Ghana.

Prior to Freda's election into office as a Member of parliament in 2013, she was the manager of the Point Four Hotel in Sunyani and had also worked with Prison Service for 10 years. She is a sports fanatic and staunch believer of women's capability Freda Prempeh belongs to the New Patriotic Party (N.P.P.).

Her political career started back in 2002, as an Assemblymember for the Lake Electoral Area of the La-Dadekotopon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, for 8 years, In February 2006, she was called to serve on the National Reconciliation Commission as a Public Affairs Officer for a period of 9 months. She's is currently the Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency, and serves on the Mines and Energy, Government Assurance Committee in parliament.

She was appointed Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo. She's currently the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Leadership Positions Held 2004-2008 Member, Governing Council, – Local Government Service Council 2005-2008 Member – National Media Commission 2005-2008 Board Member – National Health Insurance Scheme, Kpeshie Sub- Metro, Accra 2002-2006 Chairperson, Development Sub-Committee (Accra Metropolitan Assembly) 2006-2008 Chairperson, Women & Children Sub-Committee (Accra Metropolitan Assembly) 2006/2007 Founding Member and Vice President, Tertiary Students Academic Year Confederacy (TESCON), University of Ghana, Accra City Campus 2008 Member, Communication Committee. New Patriotic Party, National Campaign Team President and Founder, Women Supporters Union of Ghana(WOSUGHA) 31 October 2003 to date Institute of Public Relations (IPR, Ghana) – Accredited Member. October 2000 - October 2003 Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana – Associate Member Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) – Affiliate Member

