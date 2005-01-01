Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu (born 12 February 1979) is a Ghanaian Lawyer and politician. He is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He is the member of parliament elect for the Madina Constituency.

He is a native of Denu in the Volta Region but was born in Accra New Town. He attended St John's Grammar Senior High School. Sosu holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Honors) in Sociology from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) also from the University of Ghana.

He further proceeded to the Ghana School of Law for the Professional Certificate to practice law and was called to the Bar in October 2010. Sosu holds a Masters Degree in Oil and Gas Law (LLM) from the University of Ghana.

Sosu was elected as the National Democratic Congress candidate for the Madina Constituency for the 2020 parliamentary Elections after getting 661 votes to beat his closest contender Sidii Abubakar, a former National Youth Organizer for the party, who polled 480 votes. Ibrahim Hussein Faila came third with 217 votes with Hajia Rukaya also getting only 16 votes.

In November 2015, he lost narrowly in a similar primary against the then incumbent Amadu Bukari Sorogho. Sosu polled 1,486 votes as against the 1,738 votes polled by Sorogho who had been representing the constituency since 2005 but eventually lost to Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface.

In the 2020 Elections, Sosu beat the incumbent member of parliament, Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface the former Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development by getting 62,127 votes against his 46,985 votes to be declared member of parliament elect for the Madina Constituency.

