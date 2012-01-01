The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) formerly the Food and Drugs Board (FDB) was established in August 1997 under the Food and Drugs Law, 1992 (PNDCL 305B).

It is the National Regulatory Authority mandated by the public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) to regulate food, drugs, food supplements, herbal and homeopathic medicines, veterinary medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, household chemical substances, tobacco and tobacco products.

The FDA Ghana’s legal mandate is found in part 6 (Tobacco Control Measures), part 7 (Food and Drugs), and part 8 (Clinical trials) of the Public Health Act, Act 851 of 2012.

The FDA is an Agency under the Ministry of Health with an eleven member Governing Board inclusive of the Chief Executive Officer who is responsible for the day to day administration of the FDA.

The objective of the Authority is to provide and enforce standards for the sale of food, herbal medicinal products, cosmetics, drugs, medical devices and household chemical substances.

Functions of the Authority

Ensure adequate and effective standards for food,drugs, cosmetics, household chemicals and medical devices;

Monitor through the District Assemblies and any other agency of State compliance with the provisions of Part 6,7 and 8 of the Public Health Act,2012 (ACT 851);

Advise the Minister on measures for the protection of the health of consumers;

Advise the Minister on the preparation of effective Regulations for the implementation of Part 6,7 and 8 of the Public Health Act,2012 (ACT 851);

Approve the initiation and conduct of clinical trials in the country;

Perform any other functions that are ancillary to attaining the objects of the Authority;

MISSION

The FDA exist to ensure the safety, quality and efficacy of human and veterinary drugs, food, biological products, cosmetics, medical devices, household chemical substances and clinical trials, and the control of tobacco products through the enforcement of relevant standards to protect public health.

VISION

To protect the health and safety of people in Ghana and be a global centre of excellence for food and medical product regulation.

CORE VALUES

The culture of the FDA was defined by these behavioural traits, and is tangible throughout the organization.

At every touch point, whether between departments or with clients or other stakeholders, these characterise all interactions within the FDA.