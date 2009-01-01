Flowking Stone is a famous Ghanaian musician, who is famous for being one of the best Hip-Life artists. He was born on Wednesday 13th July 1983 in Kumasi, Ghana. So, are you excited to know about this popular musician? In the following article, you are going to read about Kwaku Nsiah-Boamah famously known as Flowking Stone and his best songs.

Kwaku Nsia Boama Known by his stage name as Flowking Stone is one of the sensational Hip-Life rappers hailing from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, The undisputed rapper had formarly belonged to a duo team called BRADEZ BRADEZ was a Multi- talented musical duo, made up of the two blood brothers by the names of Kwaku Nsiah-Boamah (Flow King-Stone) and Kwaku Nsiah-Amankwah (Kunta Kinte).

Flow King-Stone, is a BSc Bio-Chemistry graduate of KNUST (2007) and Kunta Kinte is a Social Science student of University of Ghana (Legon).

They’ve been a versatile musicians who had mastered the art of rap, singing, showmanship, keyboard playing thereby had dedicated to releasing quality music to inspire and promote joy and happiness in their cherished listeners. They where hence referred as one of the ‘Most Talented Rappers in Africa’.

Coupled with multiple nominations, Bradez have won the Ghana Music Award ‘Most Popular Song of the Year’ (2009 with Simple) and Museke Online Award for ‘West African Song of the Year’ (2009 with Simple ).

They had released their hit album called ‘Conquer the world’ with tracks including Nana Ama, Ego bee, Wossop and Wossop (Remix ft. Kwaw Kesse), Ye ko yanim, Blow ya mind, Me do me Ghana, Life, 21 salute (ft. Stonebwoy), and other wonderful tracks.

They had featured some of Ghana and Africa’s finest musicians and artists such as Kwaw Kesse, Edem, D Black, Stonebwoy, Jai Amore, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Sarkodie, Dr Cryme, Dampoo, RnM, 9ice (from Nigeria) and a few more both local and international acts. Bradez have performed on several big stages both home and abroad and with the hits they have recently released including one gallon and simple.

Flowking stone had gone solo during an unfortunate illness that occured to his brother. “ I know some people may think I am being selfish and leaving my brother behind but my solo project does not mean we are going our separate ways.

“ After he fell ill, I had to slow down for a while. But I realised that it will be better to come out and still be relevant in the music industry than to wait for Kunta and we all disappear into oblivion.

“It was not very comfortable deciding to come out on my own but we can’t let the name Bradez die. It is a difficult situation but we have to deal with it. We have discussed it several times and we decided it will be good for us to remain active in music and to keep the brand alive than let it die.

“I have moved to Accra to work and Kunta is in Kumasi with our mum and that makes it difficult to work together as a team. Yes, sometimes he comes around or I go over but we can only do so much. We couldn’t create songs together like we usually do. Sometimes, he wouldn’t be aound to finish what we have started.

“We are however working on an album together and we are just waiting for him to fully recover then we will release it. That project will come off after my solo project.

“He is my blood brother. It is a family thing. I feel I represent Bradez. Yes, Gifted is just about me but it is still from Flowking of Bradez. I think coming out now will work out well for both of us in the long run.’ ? Flowking Stone

