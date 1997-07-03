Francine Koffie popularly known as Fantana is a Ghanaian musician. She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America where she spent most of her life.

She was born on July 3, 1997 and hails from Nzema land in the Western Region of Ghana.

She had her elementary education in the US where she also studied Business and Fashion.

Fantana came through professionally after she met with Wendy Shay who connected her with Rufftown record label manager, Bullet.

She released her first single “So What” produced by Mog Beatz on June 24, 2019.

