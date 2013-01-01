Peter Famiyeh Bozah born 11 September 1994, known by the stage name Fameye, is a Ghanaian rapper and musician from Bogoso. He is best known for his single "Nothing I Get".

He released a remix of the song which featured Article Wan, Medikal and Kuami Eugene. He was a member of MTN Hitmaker Season 4. He won an award for the best new artiste of the year at the 2020 VGMA's.

Fameye was born in Accra but hails from Bogoso, in the Western Region of Ghana. He attended Odorgonno Senior High School and completed in the year 2013. He was formally a rapper in his high school days before switching to the Afro beat genre.