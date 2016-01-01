Eugene Entsir, professionally known as Eugy, is a Ghanaian, British singer, rapper, and songwriter. He is best known for his 2016 International smash hit single 'Dance For Me' alongside Mr Eazi, which led to a 2017 MOBO Awards nomination. In 2018, Eugy a record signed with Tinie Tempah's Disturbing London.

Eugy started writing and recording music at around age 14, having moved to UK from Ghana eight years prior.He originally started as a grime MC although stopped making grime, citing that he 'wasn't good enough,moving more towards afrobeats after being inspired by highlife musicians he grew up listening to such as the likes of Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi.

His career took off after Nigerian artist Davido reached out to him after seeing a freestyle video he posted online.This resulted in a collaboration and the release of Eugy's debut single 'Chance' in 2015. However, his profile increased drastically following the international success of 2016 single "Dance For Me" with Mr Eazi which is considered by some to be 'UK Afrobeats' first bonafide smash'.

Following a string of releases, Eugy signed with Disturbing London in April 2018 whilst also supporting Wizkid at the sold out Afrorepublik Show at the O2 Arena.He followied this with the release of 'L.O.V.E' alongside Ghanaian artist King Promise and his most recent single 'LoLo' releasing in March 2019.