Eugene Zuta is one of Ghana’s fast rising gospel sensations within the last decade. From a very humble beginning in Dansoman as a member of Trinity Presby Church and Mount Olivet Methodist Church, Zuta has gone through the mill to become the toast of several Christians and gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

His latest hit ‘Wo so’ currently enjoys massive patronage in churches, Christian gatherings and on radio. It’s a simple worship song that talks about the greatness of God and extols his awesomeness.

Noted for his humble and calm disposition, Eugene Zuta is an intensely spiritual young man who believes that Gospel music should center on Christ and his message of reconciliation. “Jesus is the reason for our being.

He’s the only reason why we are called Christians. It’s always an honour to sing about Jesus, for Jesus and touch lives through Him. I am a product of the grace of Jesus and all I can do to show my gratitude is to declare Him to the world through my music,” he told this reporter.

During the 2004/2005 academic year, Zuta served as the music Director of Echoes of Calvary, (GHAFES-UCC) and was a key leader of the University of Cape Coast Mass Choir. He led Echoes to record and release its second album, Calvary Nnwom in which he wrote and composed most of the songs on the album, including the hit track Okasa.

With over ten years in music ministry and counting, the Wo so hit maker believes that more than ever, the time has come for gospel musicians to depart from the “show mentality” and proactively weave their songs and ministry to transform lives for Christ. Zuta has two albums to his credit Woye Onyame (You are God) and Adoration on which he has the hit track Wo So (You are Great) and He reigns.

He has over the years collaborated closely and ministered on several platforms with his close brothers in ministry, Nii Okai, KODA, Joe Mettle, Uncle Ato, and Minister Danny Nettey, among several others. He has also featured on the albums of choirs like, E’mPraise and the Legon Interdominational Choir (LIC). I

n 2012, Zuta founded the Eugene Zuta Ministries, with a focus on reaching out to meet the needs of young people spiritually, physically and mentally.

On the 19th of April in 2015, Eugene Zuta ministries rolled out its maiden gospel explosion dubbed Adoration 2015 at the National Theatre.

The event which will feature some of Ghana’s seasoned worship ministers, according to Eugene Zuta, is going to be a platform for God’s children to come together each year to worship as a body and as a family. zuta5 “God laid on my heart to annually organize the Adoration worship programme as a platform for families, work colleagues, friends, churches, students and individuals to come together and worship Him; to forget about all else and extol His majesty, to lift Him up above our troubles and focus on His greatness.

So I personally believe that Ghana is set for a major divine intervention on the 19th of April as we lift up the name of Jesus. Nobody should miss this experience for anything. The team has started preparations in earnest and very soon details will be out.” Zuta revealed.

Eugene Zuta is married to Awo and they are blessed with a beautiful baby girl called Keilah

www.ghanaweb.com