Ernestina Abambila is a Ghanaian Professional footballer who plays as an Attacking midfielder and a Defensive midfielder for KKPK Medyk Konin in the Polish women's Ekstraliga.

Abambila is the first Ghanaian to score in the UEFA Women's Champions League. She made her senior international debut for the Ghana women's national football team against France in 2017 at the age of 18.

In 2016, Abambila signed a two year contract with Youngstown State. Abambila began her professional career after finishing university. She signed for Belarusian Premier League (women) side FC Minsk.

She became the first Ghanaian to score in the UEFA Women's Champions League when FC Minsk beat Ljubljana in the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Abambila had her FIFA debut at the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup hosted by Costa Rica in 2014. Her debut game was against North Korea that ended 2–0 to Ghana.

Honors

Belarusian Premier League (women) winner 2017

Belarusian Women's Cup winner 2017