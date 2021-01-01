Justice Ernest Nee Pobee Sowah (born 23 September 1921) was the Chief Justice of Ghana from 1986 to 1990.

He was born on September 23, 1921 to James Durnford Sowah to the Royal Stool House of Kpobi We, Kowe, La and Margaret Mansah Quao of Adedinkpo, Accra. He entered Achimota School in 1936.

He presided over the case brought by Amaoako Tuffuor, a Ghanaian citizen, when the People's National Party government of Hilla Limann attempted to replace Justice Fred Kwasi Apaloo as the Chief Justice of Ghana by vetting him. He ruled that Apaloo was the Chief Justice on the coming into force of the 1979 Ghanaian constitution and was thus the incumbent Chief Justice.

He went on to succeed Apaloo in 1986. This was during the era of the military Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government. He was retained as Chief Justice beyond the compulsory retirement age by the PNDC, a move which was controversial at the time.