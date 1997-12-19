Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for French club Amiens SC.

Club career

Lomotey was born in Accra, Ghana. He finished his formation with Dreams FC. He made his professional – and Ghana Premier League – debut on 21 February 2016, starting in a 1–0 away win against Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs.

Lomotey scored his first professional goal on 12 March 2016, netting the opener in a 1–1 home draw against Wa All Stars FC. He suffered relegation in his first season, but achieved immediate promotion from Ghana Division One in his second by contributing with ten goals in 24 appearances.

On 30 August 2017, Lomotey moved abroad after agreeing to a one-year loan deal with Segunda División B side Extremadura UD. Initially assigned to the reserves in Tercera División, he started to feature regularly for the first team from March 2018.

On 30 June 2018, Córdoba CF announced that Lomotey signed a three-year contract with the club, being initially assigned to the B-side also in the third division. On 18 July, however, he was bought outright by Extremadura and was immediately loaned to Villarreal CF with a buyout clause.

In August 2020, Emmanuel moved to Amiens SC in Ligue 2 on a four-year deal.

International career

On 25 May 2017, Lomotey made his international debut with a local team of Ghana, after coming on as a second-half substitute for Gideon Waja in a 1–1 non-FIFA friendly home draw against Benin.