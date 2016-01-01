Emmanuel Kwasi Mireku, professionally known as Elder Mireku, is a Ghanaian Gospel Musician and a song writer who has been in the industry for more than 40 years.

Early life and education

Mireku was born to Emmanuel Kofi Mireku and Comfort Asiedua Mirekua. He comes from Kwahu Obomeng and Kwahu Atibie in the Eastern Region and has lived the majority of his life in Koforidua.

Elder Mireku had his basic education at Presbyterian Elementary Schools and furthered at the Koforidua Technical Institute.

Music career

Mireku's ministry began in the late 1970s. His worship songs earned him a Honorary Doctorate in sacred music from the Ecclesiastical Bishops And Leaders Conference of Africa (affiliated to the Kayiwa International University, Uganda) in 2016. Elder Mireku has greatly influenced the gospel music industry and musicians in Ghana.

He has 56 albums and an average of 10 songs on each album. He has over 500 songs some of which include "Oko no wako awie", "odimafo(tongues)", "Hallelujah" and "Mempa Aba". He was honored with a life-time achievement award at the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards South Africa.

Personal life

He is married to Philomina Mireku and they have two children, Evelyn and James. In a video during one of his performances, Elder Mireku revealed that he had once contemplated suicide after his dream of continuing his education was shattered.

Albums

Bibiara Nye Den (2019)

Elder Mireku Worship Songs 4 (2018)

Jesus Wakasa (2019)

Mempa Aba (2019)

Wasem Ye Nokware Mame (2019)

Halleluya - Praise & Worship 41

Okamafo Nyame

Empa Aba

Best Of Worship

Sarah Anya Nede

Menya Adom Bi

Magenkwa

Praises Vol.1