Efia comes from Juabeng in the Ashanti region of Ghana.Andrea Owusu also known as Efia Odo was a U.S based assistant nurse who relocated to Ghana. She was born on the 18th of July 1993 and hails from Juaben in the Ashanti region of Ghana and is currently pursuing her passion in acting.She has played a number of roles in Ghanaian movies such as ‘heels and sneakers’.She is also a radio host on Okay fm and T.V presenter on Kwese T.V.

Andrea Owusu loves to be addressed as Efia Odo because she is a friday born and loves people. Her father is unknown but her mother plays a very active role in her life and it is believed she was conceived out of wedlock.

There have been a number of controversies on social media concerning the way she dresses and the sex appeal she displays on social media.she has also been tagged a "slay queen" and it has been speculated that she switches boyfriends every year.Efia Odo has been in relationships with Nana Wan and Kweku Reveloe which ended after a few months following both of them throwing jabs at each other on social media.Rumors also have it that she has been in a relationship with Shatta Wale which she denied as well and recently Morgan Carter which she again denied. Efia Odo fought on social media with Sister Afia and Fella Makafui.

PARENTS

Her father is unknown but her mum Mrs.Owusu plays an active role in her life. NET WORTH Her net worth has not been estimated. CAREER Efia Odo is an actress and won best actress in 2018.she is also a t.v presenter at Kwese t.v and a radio host at Okay fm.

