Efeilomo Michelle Irele born is a Nigerian actress and model popularly known as Efe Irele.

Efe Irele started her modeling career at the age of 15 featuring in various advertising. She has a Bsc in Sociology from Bowen University and has a master's degree in Human Resource Management from University of Chester, UK.

She ventured into modeling for artistes and starred in Burna Boy's Like to Party video in 2012. She also starred in Adekunle Gold's Sade video.

She has gone on the feature in several Nollywood movies and series including Real Side Chics, Wrong Kind of War, Ire’s Ire, Zahra, Scandals