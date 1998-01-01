Ebenezer Henry Brew-Riverson Jnr, is a veteran actor who played multi-character roles on Ghanaian television in the 1980s and 1990s. His father has the same name as him (minus the jnr).

He is currently a lecturer with the Theater Arts Department of the University of Education, Winneba.

Filmography

Stolen Pregnancy (Part 1, 2 & 3)

Through a Film Darkly

Jennifer (1998 film)

One Flesh

Accra Killings

Life and Living it

Deadly Voyage

The Police Officer ( Part 1 & 2)

"I Will Stop Them Now"

" Midnight Call"

