Rev. Joseph Eastwood Anaba is the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) headquartered at Bolgatanga, Upper East Region of Ghana with Mission Centres in London and the United States of America.

EAM seeks to reposition God’s people through revival for the return of our Lord Jesus Christ. He is also the Founder of Fountain Gate Chapel, a church with over one hundred branches around the world.

He is a graduate pharmacist from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana. Pastor Eastwood left the pharmacy profession to go into full time ministry of the Lord in 1988.

Personal life

Joseph Eastwood Anaba was born on the 10 May 1961 to a Ghanaian mother and Ghanaian father in Bolgatanga, Ghana.

He had his secondary education at Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School before proceeding to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Ghana, where he was trained as a pharmacist.,

He met his wife Rosemond who was at the time a biological science student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana. After a period of courtship, they married in 1988 and have been married for more than 26 years with four children.

Reverend Rosemond Anaba supports Rev Eastwood in his vision to reposition God’s people through revival for the return of our Lord Jesus Christ. She speaks in womens conferences and groups all over the world.

Rosemond Anaba has been involved in Christian ministry all of her adult life and has helped alongside her husband, Rev Eastwood Anaba, throughout their entire marriage. Rosemond has encouraged pastors’ wives and other women around the world to follow God and ascertain their self-worth.

In addition to been the vice president of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, she serves as the director of the Fountain Gate International School in Bolgatanga, a school that indorses the spirit of excellence in all spheres in that part of the world.

One of the end-time Ministry Gifts to the Body of Christ, he is a strong and forthright preacher of the Word, a mentor and father to those God has placed under his ministry. His message centres on the Holy Ghost, righteousness, discipline and order in the Body of Christ.

He has a strong desire for the manifestation of the gifts of the Holy Spirit and the power of God in the body of Christ. Currently he is on a campaign for the Love Revolution, a spiritual effort which seeks to release an outbreak of the Love of God in the Church and the world at large.

An author and anointed preacher and speaker, Pastor Eastwood is dedicated to making sure his gifting and wealth of experience are reaping for the Body of Christ a harvest that will impact future generations. He is the author of over forty books including his best sellers: God’s End Time Militia, the Quest for Supremacy and The Love Revolution.

He and his wife Rosemond live with their children in Bolgatanga where he pastors the DESERT PASTURES, a member church of the Fountain Gate Chapel with a congregation of over three thousand members. As a revivalist, the itinerant ministry of Pastor Eastwood features a busy schedule that has taken him to several nations of the world.

Rosemond Anaba is the wife of Pastor Eastwood and is a dedicated teacher of the word of God with very practical insights into family life and personal development.

She is a Biological Sciences graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology- Ghana.

Rosemond Anaba is the Vice- President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) and also, oversees the Social Transformation division of EAM whose mission isto equip and empower orphans and destitute children in Ghana and beyond to acquire quality formal education and or entrepreneurial skills so as to stem the increasing incidence of crime and moral decadence.

Her sterling leadership qualities are evident in whatever responsibility she undertakes. She is the Director of the Fountain Gate International School in Bolgatanga, a school that promotes the spirit of excellence in all spheres in that part of the world.

As a pastor, she has an unusual caring spirit and is a great source of inspiration to many women around the globe.

With a meticulous approach to the things of God, Rosemond has inspired pastors’ wives and other women around the world to pursue God and discover their self-worth. Her strength lies in her personal devotion to Christ, affableness and her humility. Her husband Eastwood calls her an ideal Christian.

Through the medium of the radio, Rosemond imparts grace and power to the peoples of the Upper East Region where she lives every week. She is one of the most heard female voices in the entire northern parts of Ghana. Her gentle spirit affords a perfect balance to her husband’s militant approach to life and ministry.

List Of Books By Rev. Joseph Eastwood Anaba:

Changing your world with your tongue – Joseph Eastwood Anaba

Mantles little things that carry God’s power – Joseph Eastwood Anaba Mantles (Understanding Spirituals)

Speak The Word – Joseph Eastwood Anaba

The 12/70 Paradigm Shift: Understanding the Next Move of God by Joseph Eastwood Anaba

The Exploits of Love by Joseph Eastwood Anaba

The Quest For Supremacy by Joseph Eastwood Anaba

The Practice Of Love: Operating The Gift Of Love by Joseph Eastwood Anaba

Supernatural Explosion – Functioning in Your Season by Joseph Eastwood Anaba

Extra Oil: Walk in Super-Abundance – Joseph Eastwood Anaba