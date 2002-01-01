Sidney Onoriode Esiri, known commonly as, Dr SID is a Nigerian singer-songwriter. He is an Urhobo from Delta state but raised in Lagos.

His mother a successful fashion designer and his father the legendary actor Justus Esiri who is a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), and famous for his role as the Village Headmaster a Nigerian sitcom popular in the 1980s.

The second child of 4 children from an early age he had his heart set on becoming an entertainer. However his life took a different course graduating from the Nigerian Air force Secondary school ikeja, SID went on to the University of Ibadan (UI) to study Dental Surgery, During his school years his flair for entertainment could not be hidden as he took part in school plays, dance competitions and concerts winning numerous awards along the way.

Dr SID signed on to a fresh new record label Trybe Records (who released the Nigerian hip hop group Trybesmen) as a choreographer. He would spend the next three years touring as a backup dancer for the Trybesmen.

Dr SID got his chance in front of the mic, when he was made a member of Da Trybe, and given a spot on the song that caused a revolution in Nigerian Hip-hop, "OYA" in 2002 alongside Sasha, 2-Shotz, Timi, DEL, and the Trybesmen (Eldee, Kb and Freestyle).

Over the next year SID recorded his Debut Single "Don't Stop" and had the number 1 video on the MBI top ten for 8 weeks, His music career had to be put on hold as he had to take a year out to finish up his university degree.

Dr SID became a qualified Dentist. He moved to the UK working with the likes of JJC & the 419 squad, Felix Duke, KAS, R70 and D'Banj. Returning to Nigeria he spent the Next year working at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and then went on to serve his country at Yola in Adamawa state. He also worked at various dental clinics combining dentistry and music.

He started recording a studio album titled Prognosis which featured the single "Raise da roof". He was nominated in the Best New Act category at the 2005 Amen Awards. He abandoned the album in 2006.

Dr SID after 3 years made the tough decision to quit practising as a dentist and concentrate fully on his music career signing on to Don Jazzy's Mo' Hits Records and records the Mo' Hits Allstars collective album Curriculum Vitae (CV) which was released in December 2007.

He featured on 7 of the 15 tracks released on the album, which include "Booty Call" and "Close to you". Dr SID spent most of 2008 touring with the Mo Hits Allstars, and performing at some of the major concerts, including the Thisday Music Festival and Star Mega Jam.

Dr SID started recording his first studio album as a solo artist under Mo' Hits Records with producer Don Jazzy. The first single of the album Turning Point was titled "Something About You" and was released in September 2009 and is currently moving up the African charts alongside two other Winchi Winchi ft Wande Coal and Pop Something ft D'banj.

He also performed at the MTV Africa Music Awards in Kenya as a member of the Mo' Hits Allstars alongside D'banj, Wande Coal and Kenyan artist STL.

Mo' Hits Records release Dr SID's debut album Turning Point on 11 April Dr SID New Single off Turning Point, "Over the Moon", hits number 1 on Nigerian top 10.

Following a fall out of the partners at Mo' Hits Records, D'banj and Don Jazzy, Dr SID has since signed on to Don Jazzy's Mavin Records. He also had three songs from his upcoming album featured on a Mavin Records compilation album titled: Solar Plexus.

Dr Sid released his sophomore album titled Siduction i 2013.

Dr. Sid starred in Moses Inwang's "The Last 3 Digits". He starred an NYSC corp member and a friend to Nonso Diobi in the film. It won the People's Film Festival's Best International Film award in Paris, France. Dr SId performed his hit single Surulere Live on the MTV Africa Music award stage in Durban.

www.wikipedia.com