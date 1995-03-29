Ghana Famous People

Doreen Abanema Abayaa is an extraordinary individual who has made remarkable strides in her career as a media personality, entertainment writer, and TV presenter over the past seven years.

However, her accomplishments go beyond her professional success; she is also a compassionate and community-oriented person with a strong desire to help the less fortunate.

Hailing from the Upper East Region, Doreen's love for her hometown inspired her to establish the NGO Abanema ChildHope Foundation. Through this foundation, she actively contributes to her community by donating to those in need and supporting various charitable initiatives. This showcases her dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others.

As a journalist, Doreen possesses a keen eye for finding and reporting on breaking news and events. Her commitment to integrity and honesty ensures that her stories are not only engaging but also accurate and reliable, a crucial trait in the world of media. Doreen's passion for storytelling allows her to effectively communicate news, features, and events, evoking strong emotions in her viewers and readers.

Throughout her diverse and exciting career, Doreen actively contributed to GhanaWeb, where she wrote entertainment news articles and hosted shows, ensuring that readers received accurate and compelling content. Her hosting roles on 'Talkertainment,' 'Vogue,' and 'GhanaWeb Special' demonstrated her exceptional scriptwriting, research, and interviewing abilities.

Doreen has covered numerous notable events in the entertainment industry, including the Global Citizens Festival in Accra, Ghana, Rhythms on the Runway, Afrochella rebranded to AfroFuture, Concerts, and Album Listening events for celebrities like Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and many others.

She has also conducted insightful interviews with prominent figures such as the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Rocky Dawuni, Camidoh, Gasmilla, Mr. Drew, Kwabena Kwabena, Wanlov the Kubolor, Jupitar, Yvonne Nelson, Juliet Ibrahim, KOD, and more.

Her experience as a Communication Officer at SkyFox Limited Services allowed her to showcase exceptional skills in maintaining relationships with donors, investors, and interest groups, as well as developing and implementing effective communication and branding strategies.

Doreen's contributions to the entertainment sector extend to her work as an online writer for Showbiz 92.7 on 3FM and Rep Jesus Entertainment, where she created targeted entertainment content and conducted interviews to develop captivating stories.

Moreover, Doreen's experience in the entertainment industry includes successful stints on the runway, where she has been featured in various advertising and fashion events, representing renowned brands and promoting products and services.

During her time as a radio host at the campus radio station, Radio GIJ 97.7 MHz, Doreen connected with listeners and delivered engaging content while producing amusing and insightful news reports on entertainment and lifestyle topics.

She attended the St.Louis Juliee School in Kumasi and moved to continue her Senior High School education at the St.Mary’s Secondary School in Accra before enrolling at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Doreen's educational journey spans continents, including her time at St. Louis Juliee School in Kumasi, followed by her Senior High School education at St. Mary's Secondary School in Accra. She further pursued her studies at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Communications Studies. Additionally, she holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Stony Brook University (USA), solidifying her foundation in the field.

Her broad education covers a range of subjects, including Journalism, Photojournalism, Broadcasting, Media Analysis, Communications, Mass Communications, Sound Design, Audio Programming, Speech, Sociology, and Psychology. She also holds certificates in Inbound and Outbound Marketing.

Outside of her professional life, Doreen is a health and fitness enthusiast, dedicating time to maintaining her well-being and leading a healthy lifestyle. Her active involvement in her non-profit organization, the Abanema ChildHope Foundation, reflects her belief in giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the lives of others.

With an unwavering passion for storytelling, a commitment to excellence, and a dedication to serving the public through honest and impactful journalism, Doreen is excited about the opportunities to create meaningful stories, utilize technology to connect with audiences, and continue making a difference in the world of media.

Her diverse experiences and genuine care for others make her a truly remarkable individual and a shining example in her field.

