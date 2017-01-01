DopeNation is a Ghanaian musical duo of identical twin brothers, composed of Micheal Boafo, popularly known as B2, and Tony Boafo, known as Twist.

They are best known for producing hit songs such as Kpuu Kpaa by Shatta wale, Wow by Joey B ft EL, Sebgefia by Joey B and EL, Poison by Ebony Reigns, Forever by Eazzy ft Mr Eazi, Nana Ama by Pappy Kojo, among others.

B2 and Twist decided on their career in music at a young age where they started playing beats on desks and chairs while in Junior High School. They studied at the University of Ghana and Ghana Technology University College respectively.

DopeNation have been credited with producing sounds for Ghanaian artists including E.L, Shatta Wale, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Eazzy, Flowking Stone among others.

DopeNation released their first single “Bebia Ye Shi” in 2016. In 2017, the duo released another single “Uh Huh”. In 2018, they were featured on EL's single, "Ayeyi" which was produced by Pee GH.

They were nominated for Music Producer Honor of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Honors Awards.