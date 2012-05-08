Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy,is a Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter,and entrepreneur. He co-founded the now defunct record label Mo' Hits Records in 2004. Following the closure of the aforementioned record label, Don Jazzy set up Mavin Records on May 8, 2012.

Don Baba J, as he is fondly called is from Isoko in Delta State. His mother is an Igbo princess from Abia state and his father is an origin of the Isoko people. He was born in Umuahia, Abia State. His family moved to Ajegunle, Lagos where Ajereh was raised.

Ajereh's family moved to Ajegunle, Lagos where Ajereh was raised.He was educated at the co-educational high school, Federal Government College Lagos. Ajereh found an interest in music early in life and at age 12, began to play the bass guitar. He also gained knowledge of traditional and percussion instruments. Ajereh enrolled in business management studies at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state.

In 2000, Ajereh visited London.His uncle had invited him to play the drums for the local church.In London, Ajereh gained employment at McDonald's as a security guard. He continued his interest in music, associating with Solek, JJC, Kas, The 419 Squad and D'Banj. Ajereh learnt producing skills from Emeka Infiniti at O-Town record company.

In 2004, Ajereh collaborated with D'Banj to form Mo' Hits Records. In the next two years, Ajereh produced the albums No Long Thing and Rundown/Funk You Up. A third album, Curriculum Vitae, had also been started. Around this time, Ajereh developed a recognisable introduction, "It's Don Jazzy Again!"

In 2008,Ajereh was credited in the production of The Entertainer by D'Banj. He also contributed to the production of Wande Coal's Mushin 2 MoHits, an album that was described as one of the best albums to ever come out of Nigeria.

Although Ajereh did not take credit as a singer,he performed background vocals for artists he produced.These performances include vocals for D'Banj, Sauce Kid, Dr SID, Ikechukwu, Kween, D'Prince, Jay-Z. Ajereh provided vocal performance for Kanye West's song Lift Off with Beyoncé on the Watch The Throne album.

In 2011, Ajereh was employed by Kanye West as a producer at Very Good Beatz. Ajereh worked with Jay-Z and Kanye West on the production of Lift Off, featuring Beyoncé on the album Watch The Throne which was released on 8 August 2011.

In March 2012,Don Jazzy and D'Banj abandoned their partnership citing artistic differences.

On 7 May 2012, Ajereh announced a new record label, Mavin Records. Ajereh said, "I see Mavin Records being the power house of Music in Africa in the shortest possible time." On 8 May 2012, he released an album featuring the artists signed to his label.

The songs on the album included: Amarachi, Forever, Oma Ga, Take Banana and Chocolate, YOLO and the anthem I'm a MAVIN. Mavin records signed the vocalist, Tiwa Savage. Ajereh built a social network platform called "Marvin League" to complement and market his label.

On 5 November 2013, Ajereh had conflict with an artist,Wande Coal who left the label two days later.

In September 2014, Ajereh produced a Nigerian social activist song with Reekado Banks and Di'Ja called Arise.

In 2012,Don Jazzy appeared in Moses Inwang's movie The Last 3 Digits in Nollywood. Inwang also cast Ali Baba, A.Y., Nonso Diobi and Dr. Sid.

At the Headies Awards 2015, Ajereh argued with Olamide.The two disagreed about who should have won the "Next Rated" award.Lil Kesh of YBNL records lost to Reekado Banks, Ajereh's artist. The winner of the award received a car. Apologies on both sides were posted afterwards.

Awards

Nigerian Music Awards (2006) - Producer of the Year.

Nigerian Entertainment Awards (2007) - Music Producer of the Year.

The Headies 2011 - Producer of the Year for Over The Moon, Mr Endowed and Pop Something

The Headies 2014 - Producer of the Year for Dorobucci

City People Entertainment Award (2015) - special recognition award

www.wikipedia.com