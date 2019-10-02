Nasibu Abdul Juma born 2 October 1989, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, is a Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist, actor, dancer and a businessman from Tandale, Dar es Salaam. He has had several hit songs including "Number One" which he featured Nigerian artist Davido.

Diamond won numerous awards at Channel O,Mtv awards and the HiPipo Music Awards. He performed at the Big Brother Africa 7 eviction show in May 2012.

Diamond is considered influential among his fans, and is said to be the most loved and decorated East and Central African artist at the moment.He is believed to be the highest selling Tanzanian artist of ringtones by mobile phone companies in 2013 as well as being among the artists earning the highest income in the African Great Lakes region's music industry.

Diamond also became the first African artist to accumulate as many as 3,000,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Diamond is a Muslim.In 2010, he endorsed Tanzania's dominant ruling party, the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and its presidential candidate, Jakaya Kikwete. He also recorded a remix of his single "Mbagala", titled "CCM Tusonge Mbele" ("CCM Let's Move Forward").

Diamond is jointly managed by Babu Tale and Said Fella from the Tanzanian music industry.

With his former partner, South African based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, he has two children. He had his third child with the model Hamisa Mobeto. As of 2019 Diamond is dating Kenyan model and musician Tanasha Donna, with whom they have one son, Naseeb Jr., born 2 October 2019.

Diamond Platnumz released his debut album Lala Salama in 2012,with a total of 10 songs.

On 14th March 2018, Diamond Platnumz released his second album in Kenya.

Most of Diamond Platnumz' songs have been said by many to be the most popular ever from any Tanzanian music artist.

www.wikipedia.com