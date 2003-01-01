Oladayo A. Okeniyi is a Nigerian-American actor,popularly known for playing the role of Thresh in The Hunger Games and Danny Dyson in Terminator Genisys.

Dayo was born in Jos and grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, and has four siblings. His father is a retired customs officer from Nigeria, and his mother is a literature teacher from Kenya.

In 2003, he moved with his family to Indiana, United States, from Nigeria and later moved to California. He earned a bachelor's degree in visual communications at Anderson University (Indiana) in 2009.

Prior to being cast in The Hunger Games, Okeniyi worked in local theatre and in film shorts. Okeniyi starred 2014 in the drama film Endless Love, also portrayed Danny Dyson in the 2015 film Terminator Genisys and starred in the NBC series Shades of Blue.