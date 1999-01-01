David Kwame Dontoh (born 1964/65) is a Ghanaian actor and television personality who has starred in numerous local and international movies.

He is best known for the movies, Beasts of No Nation (2015), The Dead (2010) and The Cursed Ones (2015). He has currently a members of the governing board of the Ghana Film Authority.

Education

Dontoh's primary education was at various schools in Cape Coast, Winneba, and Abakrampa in the Central Region of Ghana. He had his secondary education at Apam Senior High School. Along his career he studied Drama and Theatre at the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana.

Filmography

Sika Sunsum – Jimmy Cash

Beasts of No Nation

Somewhere in Africa

Police Officer – Part 2 (Tiger Of Wamba)

Heritage Africa

Ties That Bind

The Dead

Deadly Voyage

Thursday Theatre

I Surrender

Juju

Kukurantumi- Road to Accra

Ties that bind

No Time to Die

The Cursed One

Like Cotton Twines

Coming to Africa

Awards and recognition

Best Actor ECRAG Award 1984,1989 and 1992

Best Supporting and World Centenary of Film, Ghana Film Award 1999

PAM African Film Festival