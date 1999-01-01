David Kwame Dontoh (born 1964/65) is a Ghanaian actor and television personality who has starred in numerous local and international movies.
He is best known for the movies, Beasts of No Nation (2015), The Dead (2010) and The Cursed Ones (2015). He has currently a members of the governing board of the Ghana Film Authority.
Education
Dontoh's primary education was at various schools in Cape Coast, Winneba, and Abakrampa in the Central Region of Ghana. He had his secondary education at Apam Senior High School. Along his career he studied Drama and Theatre at the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana.
Filmography
Sika Sunsum – Jimmy Cash
Beasts of No Nation
Somewhere in Africa
Police Officer – Part 2 (Tiger Of Wamba)
Heritage Africa
Ties That Bind
The Dead
Deadly Voyage
Thursday Theatre
The Dead
I Surrender
Juju
Kukurantumi- Road to Accra
Ties that bind
No Time to Die
The Cursed One
Like Cotton Twines
Coming to Africa
Awards and recognition
Best Actor ECRAG Award 1984,1989 and 1992
Best Supporting and World Centenary of Film, Ghana Film Award 1999
PAM African Film Festival