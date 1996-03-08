Ghana Famous People

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a forward for FC St. Pauli and the Ghana national team.

Wehen Wiesbaden

On 6 June 2018, Kyereh signed with 3. Liga club, Wehen Wiesbaden. He helped Wehen secure promotion to the 2. Bundesliga with a goal in a 3–1 victory over Ingolstadt in a relegation match in May 2019. Following the club's relegation from the 2019–20 2. Bundesliga season, Kyereh was released on 30 June 2020.

FC St. Pauli

In July 2020, Kyereh signed a three-year contract with FC St. Pauli. In his first game in 2020 he scored 2 late goals to secure 1 point.

International Career

Kyereh was born in Ghana to a German mother and Ghanaian father and moved to Germany at the age of 1. He debuted for the Ghana national team in a 1–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Ethiopia on 3 September 2021.

