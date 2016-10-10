Sodamola Oluseye Desmond born 2 June, professionally known as DJ Spinall, is a Nigerian Disc Jockey, Record Producer, Songwriter, Label Executive, and Media personality. He first gained prominence in 2004, while working as a radio DJ at Raypower 100.5 FM.

He later joined Industry Nite where he promoted underground talents at the weekly platform. He was the official DJ to Wande Coal while he was affiliated with Mavin Records. DJ Spinall created a style edge to his outfit known as TheCAP, tracing his roots back to his culture. TheCAP, which fans tags as “TheCrazyAzzParty” has since then been his brand power and identity.

In 2014, DJ Spinall launched TheCAPMusic, a record label/management company. In the following year, he signed producers to the TheCAPMusic. Top Boy as he is popularly called, released his first hit single "GbaGbe E" in 2014 featuring Burna Boy. He has collaborated with other acts such as; 2Baba, Wizkid, Wande Coal, Davido, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, and many more.

Spinall’s debut album My Story (2015) with breakthrough singles "Oluwa", "Gba Gbe E", and "Money". In the following year, on October 10, 2016, DJ Spinall released his sophomore album titled TEN.The album features; Davido, Sauti Sol, Mr Eazi among others, with lead singles "Package" featuring Davido & "Ohema" featuring Mr Eazi.

His third studio albums, Dreams was released on 8 October 2017 with singles "Opoju", "Calm Down", and "Gimme Luv". On 26 October 2018, Spinall released his "4th" studio album Iyanu.

The album features two lead singles including "Nowo", OkayAfrica refers to as one of 15 biggest Nigerian songs of 2018 featuring Wizkid, which also peaked on MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 Countdown and "Baba" featuring Kizz Daniel, which made it to MTV Base Top 20 Hottest Naija tracks of 2018.

DJ Spinall on Red Carpet at BET Awards 2017 In 2015, Spinall became the first African DJ to perform at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, with other supporting acts to join Spinall on stage including; Davido, Sarkodie, R2Bees with host Eddie Kadi. He is also the first Nigerian DJ to tour 5 cities in United States, including New York, Miami, Houston, Austin, and Washington, D.C.

In 2017,he was the official DJ for BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. The award was aired across the globe, which also gained him worldwide attention as a Disc Jockey pioneering Afrobeat to the world. On 21 April 2019, Spinall became the first Nigerian DJ to headline a show at XOYO in London and the first Nigerian DJ to perform at the Glastonbury Festival on 29 June 2019.

Sodamola Oluseye Desmond was born on 2 June, in Lagos and he is the third of five siblings. He attained his primary and secondary school education in Lagos State, then moved to Ogun State,to study Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Olabisi Onabanjo University, where he received his BSc degree.

DJ Spinall producing at Warner Chappell Music studio, London Spinall's first musical experience as a kid, was listening to some vinyl records been played by his parents and according to him "In the morning my dad would wake up, and open the drawers, and start playing some Fela Kuti, and King Sunny Adé records". This shaped him and fueled his passion for music after watching a DJ he hired to play in high school.

His third studio album Dreams was released independently by TheCAP Music on 8 October 2017.The album featured guest appearances from Niniola, Wurld, Ycee, Wizkid, Simi, Mr Eazi, Harrysong, Davido, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, and Olamide. The album lead singles include: "Opoju" featuring Wizkid, "Calm Down" featuring Mr Eazi, and "Gimme Luv" featuring Olamide.

On November 18, 2017, Spinall announced Party Of Your Dreams album launch on 26 November at Grand Ballroom of Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos and in 2018, Spinall announced the second edition of Party of Your Dreams in Lagos on December 7, 2018, with supporting DJs; DJ Big N, DJ Consequence, DJ Enimoney, DJ Lambo, and more to play at the event. In 2019, Spinall had his first UK headline concert in London tagged Party of Your Dreams on 21 April 2019 at XOYO!.

On October 24, 2018,DJ Spinall shared featured acts and producers on his fourth studio album Iyanu. Guests on the album are Wizkid,Kizz Daniel, Davido,Burna Boy,Tekno, Nonso Amadi, Wurld, Dotman, and more.The album was exclusively produced by DJ Spinall and co-produced by Killertunes, CKAY, Nonso Amadi, Benie Macaulay and Stg.

The album lead singles include: "Nowo" featuring Wizkid and "Baba" featuring Kizz Daniel.The album was released independently by TheCAP Music on 26 October 2018.

In 2019,Beyoncé released her journey through Africa with an hour-long documentary,shot in Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and United States.The documentary was aired on 16 September on ABC, where DJ Spinall also appeared on and spoke about the album "The Lion King: The Gift" on the footage titled "Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift".

On September 11, 2018, He signed international major deal with Atlantic Records UK and a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music UK.

He signed deal with Guinness Nigeria as Smirnoff Brand Ambassador in 2015 and renewed the contract in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. On March 20, 2018, Spinall signs multi million naira deal with Pepsi Nigeria.

Notable performances He has performed in several popular events and shows since his rise to stardom, performed in events like:

One Lagos Brand Launch (2016)

One Africa Music Fest New York (2017)

BET Awards 2017 Official DJ (2017)

Mixmag New York Gig (2017)[37]

MixMag "The LAB" New York (2018)

Africa All Star Music Fest Toronto (2018)

One Africa Music Fest, London (2018)

One Africa Music Fest, Dubai (2019)

Glastonbury Festival (2019)

Ends Festival (2019)

Afro Nation, Portugal (2019)

www.ghanaweb.com