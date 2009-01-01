Desmond Kwesi Blackmore born January 12, 1987, known by his stage name D-Black,is a Ghanaian anglophone hip-hop and afrobeat musician.

Blackmore was born on the January 12, 1987 in Accra, Ghana to Ghanaian-English father John Derek Blackmore and Ghanaian mother Adeline Boateng. In 2009, he released his first album, entitled Target Practice. A year later he released a second album, called Music, Love & Life, which proved to be more successful than the first, allowing him to go on tour across ten cities in Ghana.

In 2012 Blackmore released a third album, called The Revelation, which featured appearances from other rappers, including Sarkodie, Mo Cheddah, and Joey B. "Vera", one of the songs from the album, was played on several Ghanaian radio stations and reached the #1 spot on the Ghanaian urban music charts. Blackmore won the "Song of the Year" and "Collaboration of the Year" awards for "Vera" at the 2013 Ghana Music Awards UK.

In July 2013 he participated at the U.K. Afrobeats Music Festival, after which he went on a USA tour in September. In February 2014, Blackmore went on a European tour in the Netherlands, Italy, and the United Kingdom. In 2014, Blackmore began working on his third album, releasing the first single from it, "Personal Person" in April.

In July 2015, "Personal Person" was the #1 song on the Ghananian music charts. In 2016, Blackmore released his fourth album, entitled Lightwork.

D-Black also owns the Black Avenue Muzik record label, which produces music by Wisa Greid, Freda Rhymz,Sefa, Dahlin Gage, Nina Ricchie, and Osayo. D-Black, among other things, owns Club Onyx , Black Avenue Films, a Clothing line and is currently the brand ambassador for Ciroc in Ghana.

Albums

Target Practice (2009)

Music, Love & Life (2010)

The Revelation (2012)

Lightwork (2016)

Singles

"Vera" (2012)

"Personal Person" (2014)

www.wikipedia.com