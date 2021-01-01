Kweku Addai professionally known as Criss Waddle, is a Ghanaian hip hop recording artist from Tema. He is the CEO of AMG Business, the record label which is known to have introduced rapper Medikal into mainstream.

He started off as a plumber in his hometown then signed a contract to work overseas. He later joined the R2Bees music group and made waves in the industry. The young artist quit the group to form his own company AMG Business record label. That move led to hits like Bie Gya, Ayi among others.

He is one of the richest musicians in the country. Most people believe that he made his wealth from dishonest means but Criss has on several occasions denied those allegations. He has a fleet of cars packed in his mansion among which is a Mercedes Benz, a Chevrolet Camaro, a Range Rover Sport, a G-wagon among others.

Since he was born Criss Waddle was exposed to music and this has created a strong background upon which his career is built. Criss Waddle father, Nana Kweku Addai, who performed under the stage name Agyaaku, was a popular musician in Ghana.