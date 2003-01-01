Saviour Kweku Adzika, popularly known as Corp Sayvee, is a Ghanaian hiplife recording artist from Takoradi. He is well known for his single "Fantefo Na Brofoa".

Early life

Corp Sayvee, the fourth of six children, was born and raised in Takoradi to parents Mr. and Mrs. Adzika. He first attended Naval Base Basic in Takoradi where he completed his Junior Secondary School level. He then gained admission into Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS).

He is an alumnus of University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Music career

Sayvee became active in Ghana's music industry in 2003. He was signed to Hammer's music group, The Last Two in 2005.

In 2008, he launched his maiden album titled "Time to Love" in Takoradi. Corp Sayvee has worked with Ghanaian artistes including: Sarkodie, Jupitar, Castro, Kwabena Kwabena, Keche, Quata, Atsu Koliko, Nero X among others.

Corp Tour

Corp Sayve started Corp Tour in 2017 to educate the youth on the benefits and challenges of their chosen fields of endeavor. Additionally, the programme mentors youth to be good role models and responsible leaders through a series of educational speeches and entertainment programmes.

The target group is basically second cycle institutions. Corp Tour has made sessions with two schools in the Western Region of Ghana; Ghana Secondary Technical School and Fijai Senior High School.

Studio albums

Time to love (2008)