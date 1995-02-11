Clifford Aboagye, is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for Liga MX club Puebla on loan from Atlas as an attacking midfielder.

Club career

Born in Accra, Aboagye made his senior debuts for International Allies, being promoted to Ghana Premier League in his first and only season. In July 2013 the club accepted a $800,000 bid from Udinese, and he signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club; he was subsequently loaned to Granada CF, linking up with the Andalusians also until 2018 and being assigned to the reserves in Segunda División B.

On 8 January 2015 Aboagye made his professional debut, coming on as a second half substitute for Riki in a 1–2 home loss against Sevilla FC, for the campaign's Copa del Rey. He left the club on 22 December of the following year, after only representing the B-side.

On 2 January 2017, Aboagye signed a six-month loan deal with Liga MX side Club Atlas.

International career

Aboagye appeared with Ghana under-20s in 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, being named the Bronze Ball of the tournament as his side finished third.